Carolyn Clark
age 77, of Erwin, a wonderful wife and mother, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Fredericksburg, VA, Carolyn is a daughter of the late Carol and Constance James Thacker. Mrs. Clark worked in Medical Coding for Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed gardening, home decorating and was devoted to her family. In addition to her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by brother, Pete Thacker, half-brother, Lauren Leonard, daughter-in-law, Mary Clark, brothers-in-law, Dr. Johnson and Bernard Newton.
Carolyn T. Clark has left behind to cherish her memory: husband, Lonnie Wayne Clark; sons: Johnny Clark and wife Donna, Kevin Clark, grandson, Jeremy Lewis, sisters, Sharon Pritchett and husband, Sonny, Virginia Johnson, Melody Sullivan and husband, Mickey, and Carla Newton.
The family will attend a private committal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 Love Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2022.