Carolyn A. Magner Unser
Carolyn A. Magner Unser of Locust Grove, VA passed away March 14, 2021 at her home with family by her side. She was a devoted wife to Richard J. Unser for nearly 50 years. She was a dedicated mother to Richard D. Unser (Courtney) of Hermosa Beach, CA and Katherine U. Cantrill (Jason) of Carmichael, CA; and a loving grandmother of five - Kaylee, McKenzie, Sean, Benjamin & Samuel. She was loved by her sister Virginia & her brother Paul and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul L. & Dorothy T. Magner and her infant daughter Christine.
Lynn was born March 17, 1951 in Brooklyn, NY. She excelled at Vestal Central High School, as an honor student & was a part of the Select vocal choir. She graduated from St. Lawrence University, with a degree in History; she met lifelong friends & her husband Dick while singing with the Laurentian Singers.
After their marriage, Lynn began balancing the life of being a military wife, raising a family, and obtaining her Master's Degree in Education. She became a teacher who loved teaching primary grades & math whether in Maine, Moscow or Fairfax. She finished her career as an instructional coach and retired in 2013.
She had many interests & hobbies - gardening, sewing & quilting, singing in church choir, cooking & baking with her grandkids, volunteering with LOW Lion's Club, participating in local book & movie groups, socializing with friends, attending performances at Kennedy Center, and square dancing with her husband.
She loved a good pot of tea and was known to bring a delicious apple pie to gatherings.
Funeral home visitation Thursday, 3/18 from 3-5pm (with remarks @4pm) at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, VA. A Funeral Mass held Friday, 3/19 @ 11am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fredericksburg, VA. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend. No reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Lake of the Woods Lions Club Foundation.
Link for the livestream, online guest book, and donation information available at www.johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 17, 2021.