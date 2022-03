Mrs Russell, Coleen and family,

I was saddened for you to see Mr Russell has left you but, happy for him he’s in the arms of our Lord and no longer in pain. I truly enjoyed all the times I met with him. He was always grateful for any help I could provide him and I don’t think I ever met anyone so appreciative of the benefits I was able to obtain for him. He truly was a special person and I’m grateful for having known him. May God bless and ease your grief.

Please contact the VA to receive his final benefits.



Gail Margaritis former Military Order of The Purple Heart Friend June 5, 2021