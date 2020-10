Cecelia Nelson-Brown



Cecelia Nelson-Brown passed away on October 7, 2020.



She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Otis Brown; children, Gerard E. Nelson (Debra) and Tashanda Chavis (Francis); brothers, Gregory Loftin, Patrick Loftin and her twin brother, Cecil Nelson; and 6 grandchildren.



A viewing will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 20th at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 19, 2020.