Chad A. Wakefield
With sad hearts, the family announces that Chad Ashley Wakefield passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was 45 years old and resided in Lake Worth, Florida. He is reunited with his father, Chester A. Wakefield, Jr. and is survived by his mother, Shirley C. Wakefield, a son, and a brother, Carey A. Wakefield. Chad served in the United States Army, and later graduated from the University of Maryland. A graveside service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler St., Culpeper, VA on Monday, July 12, at 1:00 PM. Online condolences and fond memories of Chad may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.