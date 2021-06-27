Menu
Chad A. Wakefield
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA
Chad A. Wakefield

With sad hearts, the family announces that Chad Ashley Wakefield passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He was 45 years old and resided in Lake Worth, Florida. He is reunited with his father, Chester A. Wakefield, Jr. and is survived by his mother, Shirley C. Wakefield, a son, and a brother, Carey A. Wakefield. Chad served in the United States Army, and later graduated from the University of Maryland. A graveside service will be held at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 East Chandler St., Culpeper, VA on Monday, July 12, at 1:00 PM. Online condolences and fond memories of Chad may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Culpeper National Cemetery
501 East Chandler St, Culpeper, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Christie Epperly
January 14, 2022
Missing my cousin, lots of memories...May you Rest In Peace Much Love
