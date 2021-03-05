Charlene Anne Kuser
Charlene Anne Kuser, (Age 63), of Spotsylvania, VA., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Loving wife of David Kuser, cherished mother of Lindsey and Grant Kuser; sister of Robert, David (Lynne), Samuel (Brandy), and Steven (Audrey) Jennings. Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, Arlyne and Samuel Jennings, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to Charlene's Graveside Service at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Tuesday, March 9 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charlene's memory to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences and fond memories of Charlene may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 5, 2021.