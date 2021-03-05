Menu
Charlene Anne Kuser
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA
Charlene Anne Kuser

Charlene Anne Kuser, (Age 63), of Spotsylvania, VA., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Loving wife of David Kuser, cherished mother of Lindsey and Grant Kuser; sister of Robert, David (Lynne), Samuel (Brandy), and Steven (Audrey) Jennings. Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, Arlyne and Samuel Jennings, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to Charlene's Graveside Service at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Tuesday, March 9 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charlene's memory to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and fond memories of Charlene may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Laurel Hill Memorial Park
10127 Plank Rd.,, Spotsylvania, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
Lindsey and Bobby - I am so very sorry you are going through this. I will be praying for comfort and peace for you and your family.
Andrea Prokop
March 6, 2021
We are sad to hear of Charlene's passing. We will keep your family in our prayers.
Paul & Debbie Leimer
March 5, 2021
Condolences to the family.
Bill and Will
March 5, 2021
Sorry to hear about Charlenes passing. Such a wonderful person.
Wanda Goring
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Charlene´s passing. I am praying for your family for peace and comfort.
Larry Stone
March 5, 2021
