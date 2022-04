Charles Batton



Went to Heaven 12/17/21, Born 10/19/56. He was 65. Survived by wife Deborah E. Batton, children Wendy and Richard, 4 grandchildren, 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Loyal, hardworking husband, loving father and grandfather. He will be missed.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 30, 2021.