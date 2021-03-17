Menu
Charles Dockendorf
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ertl Funeral Home
221 Church St S
Watkins, MN
Charles Dockendorf

Charles Dockendorf, age 83, of Watkins formerly of Fredericksburg, VA, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Hilltop Health Care Center following a short battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Ertl Funeral Home.

Charles Anton Dockendorf was born on November 7, 1937 in Watkins to Corby and Eleanor (Theisen) Dockendorf. He married Wanda DuBois on August 5, 1961. Charles was in the US Air Force for 20 years. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion 453 and VFW 5460. Charles enjoyed fishing and trips to the casino.

Mr. Dockendorf is survived by his daughter, Sandra of Columbia Heights, MN and son Michael of Fredericksburg, VA, three brothers; Lloyd Dockendorf of Arizona, Alan and Wayne Dockendorf of Watkins, two sisters; Janel of Alaska and Carol DuBois of Arizona and several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda, parents Corby and Eleanor, three brothers; Gary, Peter and Daniel, one sister Janet and a grandson.

Please sign the online guestbook www.ertlfuneral.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ertl Funeral Home
221 Church Street, Watkins, MN
Ertl Funeral Home
Doc and I met while walking into our first job after 20 in the mil. We carpooled together when we could and worked until retirement on the very same day. Doc was really one of the really good guys you meet in your life.
Bill Clark ,ESY/Raytheon 1976-1996
March 17, 2021
We are so sorry to here about Chucks death.He was a friend.
Paul and Dot Hutchison
March 17, 2021
