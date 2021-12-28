Menu
Charles Coleman "Charlie" Gooch Jr.
Charles "Charlie" Coleman Gooch, Jr.

Charles "Charlie" Coleman Gooch, Jr., 64, of Unionville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Marsha F. Gooch; daughter, Amber Gooch; and brother, William Allison "Al" Gooch. Charlie was a farmer and an avid hunter. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles C. Gooch, Sr. and Jewel S. Gooch and his sister, Priscilla Azoy Baker.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, VA.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
January 3, 2022
Deepest Sympathy to the family of Charlie. Sorry of your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless each of you.
Lily & Ralph Smith
Family
December 29, 2021
