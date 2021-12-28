Charles "Charlie" Coleman Gooch, Jr.
Charles "Charlie" Coleman Gooch, Jr., 64, of Unionville, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Marsha F. Gooch; daughter, Amber Gooch; and brother, William Allison "Al" Gooch. Charlie was a farmer and an avid hunter. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles C. Gooch, Sr. and Jewel S. Gooch and his sister, Priscilla Azoy Baker.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home, Locust Grove, VA.
An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.