Charles Jack Meredith
Charles Jack Meredith

Charles Jack Meredith, 84 of Fredericksburg, VA went to be with the Lord on Sunday October 11, 2020. He was a beloved Husband, Son, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Uncle and Friend.

Survivors include his son Jim Meredith and daughter Kelley Romeo and husband Steve; three grandchildren, Mandy McDonald and husband Justin, Alexis Meredith and Staci Meredith; two great grandchildren Rauri McDonald and Lucian McDonald; sisters In-law Billie Clifton and Patty Hunter and Brother in-law Kenneth Hunter; niece Rachael Dye and husband Matt; and nephew Alex Hunter and wife Emily.

He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife Anna Louise Meredith; Mother Edna Meredith; Aunt Mabel Smith; Brother William Meredith; beloved Mother in-law Marie Hunter, and brother in -law Robert Clifton.

The family will receive friends at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg on Friday October 16, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm with a chapel service immediately following at 1:30 pm Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery immediately after the chapel service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his hospice care provider Capital Caring Health at www.capitalcaring.org.

Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Oct
16
Service
1:30p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Oct
16
Interment
Oak Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
