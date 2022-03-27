Menu
Charles Anthony Lucia
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
Charles Anthony Lucia

Charles Anthony Lucia, Colonel, U.S. Army (Ret.) passed away on March 13, 2022, at the age of 73. He maintained his strength and resilience up until the day of his passing. He was born April 27, 1948, in New Orleans, LA until his family relocated to Baton Rouge, LA.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Susan M. Lucia; three children, Shane, Michelle, and Kristen Lucia;

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Tuesday,March 29, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle VA at 1:00pm

Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
