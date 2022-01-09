Menu
Charles Lee Martin
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Charles Lee Martin

Charles Lee Martin, 83, of Spotsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at his home. He was born and raised in King George, VA.

Charles was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Spotsylvania. While raising his family, he spent many volunteer hours running bingo and other activities at Montfort Academy. He was always ready to lend a hand to family and friends. Since retiring from Wonder Bread, he enjoyed traveling with his wife in their RV and many adventures abroad.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Janet Kulesz Martin; children Deborah Lathrop (Mark) of Surry, VA, and Christopher Martin (Jennifer), Jennifer Clark (Bill), and Jo-Ann Pool (Jon Purcell) all of Spotsylvania; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Marie Anderson (Bob) of Mechanicsville; and many nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan Walker Martin and Goldie Rollins Martin; and sister Marian Martin Tucker.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 13 at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew Building Fund.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
13
Service
12:30p.m.
St. Matthew Catholic Church
VA
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Janet and family. So sorry to hear about Charles. May God give you the strength to get through these days. Keep praying. Sincerely, Carleen Druiett
Carleen Druiett
Friend
January 10, 2022
