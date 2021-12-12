Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Jeffrey Jeff Miller
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Charles Jeffrey Miller

Jeff Miller gained his angel wings on December 5, 2021. He is survived by his mother Joyce Miller Hobert, sisters Kim Pitts (Jerry) and Teresa Miller, nephew Jerry Jr., niece Aniah Jackson, his beloved dog Bella, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeff had many special friends including very special childhood friends Bruce Banks, John Lynn, Rusty Miller, and Keith Limberick.

A memorial will be held Sunday, December 12 at Covenant Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, VA at 12PM.

Ride on Jeff, Until we see you again!
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.