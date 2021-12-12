Charles Jeffrey Miller



Jeff Miller gained his angel wings on December 5, 2021. He is survived by his mother Joyce Miller Hobert, sisters Kim Pitts (Jerry) and Teresa Miller, nephew Jerry Jr., niece Aniah Jackson, his beloved dog Bella, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeff had many special friends including very special childhood friends Bruce Banks, John Lynn, Rusty Miller, and Keith Limberick.



A memorial will be held Sunday, December 12 at Covenant Funeral Home in Fredericksburg, VA at 12PM.



Ride on Jeff, Until we see you again!



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.