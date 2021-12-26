Charles PhilbrickMr. Charles Walter Philbrick born in Norwich, England, on August 19, 1933, left this earth December 11, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital with his wife at his side.Mr. Philbrick retired from civil service with the Department of the Navy and retired as an Army Chief Warrant Officer 4. He earned the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal while serving in VietnamHe is survived by his wife of more than 42 years, Mrs. Monika Philbrick, and step daughter, retired Army Sergeant Major, Sue Harper (Peter Biancamano) and granddaughter Maria Ruhstorfer (Matthew) and a great grandson, Corbin.Visitation is January 3, 2022, at Storke Funeral Home Chapel in King George Va., from 11a.m. to noon.Service is at Storke Funeral Home Chapel in King George, Va. at noon. Military Internment with honors is 2.p.m January 4,2022, at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Fredericksburg SPCA.