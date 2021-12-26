Menu
Charles Philbrick
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
Charles Philbrick

Mr. Charles Walter Philbrick born in Norwich, England, on August 19, 1933, left this earth December 11, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital with his wife at his side.

Mr. Philbrick retired from civil service with the Department of the Navy and retired as an Army Chief Warrant Officer 4. He earned the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal while serving in Vietnam

He is survived by his wife of more than 42 years, Mrs. Monika Philbrick, and step daughter, retired Army Sergeant Major, Sue Harper (Peter Biancamano) and granddaughter Maria Ruhstorfer (Matthew) and a great grandson, Corbin.

Visitation is January 3, 2022, at Storke Funeral Home Chapel in King George Va., from 11a.m. to noon.

Service is at Storke Funeral Home Chapel in King George, Va. at noon. Military Internment with honors is 2.p.m January 4,2022, at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Fredericksburg SPCA.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA
Jan
3
Service
12:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA
Jan
4
Interment
2:00p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Monika so sorry to hear of your loss , you have my deepest sympathy . Take comfort in your memories. Bernice
Bernice Phibrick
Family
December 30, 2021
In loving memory Charles from your UK Family Bernice Sarah Jessica Rachel Mark Veronika
Bernice evelyn Phibrick
Family
December 30, 2021
Mein herzlichstes Beileid. Ich denke oft an dich, liebe Monika.
Brigitte Paulachak
Friend
December 29, 2021
Monika and Family, I am so very sorry for your great loss. I knew Charles as a good, kind man. I can only try to imagine your pain at this time, and will lift a prayer for your comfort and peace during this time.
Mark Sullivan
December 28, 2021
Charles was a good man and I know he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers to Monica and family. v/r JoeGrzeika
Joe Grzeika
December 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Monika.
Alane and Bruce Callander
December 26, 2021
