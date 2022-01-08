Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Randal Roberts
FUNERAL HOME
Moser Funeral Home
233 Broadview Avenue
Warrenton, VA
Charles Randal Roberts

Charles "Chuck" R. Roberts passed away in Fauquier County, VA on New Year's Day 2022.

Chuck is survived by his two sons, Jay Scott [Mari] Roberts & Randal Ryan [Misty] Roberts; five grandchildren, Ryan, Anna, Rebecca, Emiko & Jason Roberts; a brother, Michael C. [Gerry] Roberts; and mother-in-law (and best friend) Betty A. Fisher. Chuck was a beloved father, grandfather, mentor, and friend to all who knew him.

The family will receive visitors at Bethel United Methodist, 6903 Blantyre Rd., Warrenton, VA on Wednesday, January 12 from 10 to 11 am, followed by a funeral service in the church fellowship hall at 11 am. Interment will be at a later date at Orchard Mesa cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethel United Methodist
6903 Blantyre Rd., Warrenton, VA
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethel United Methodist
6903 Blantyre Rd, Warrenton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Moser Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moser Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 10, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
JR
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results