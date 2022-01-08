Charles Randal Roberts
Charles "Chuck" R. Roberts passed away in Fauquier County, VA on New Year's Day 2022.
Chuck is survived by his two sons, Jay Scott [Mari] Roberts & Randal Ryan [Misty] Roberts; five grandchildren, Ryan, Anna, Rebecca, Emiko & Jason Roberts; a brother, Michael C. [Gerry] Roberts; and mother-in-law (and best friend) Betty A. Fisher. Chuck was a beloved father, grandfather, mentor, and friend to all who knew him.
The family will receive visitors at Bethel United Methodist, 6903 Blantyre Rd., Warrenton, VA on Wednesday, January 12 from 10 to 11 am, followed by a funeral service in the church fellowship hall at 11 am. Interment will be at a later date at Orchard Mesa cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado.
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 8, 2022.