The Free Lance - Star
Charles Stearn
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Charles Stearn

Charles (Buddy/Charlie) F. Stearn

Passed in peace, Monday, September 20th, 2021 at the age of 84. Loving father of Melissa (Lisa) Stearn, Joann Lancaster, Brenda, Don and Donna Stearn. Grandfather of Ryan Lancaster, Asa Stearn, Samantha Hudson, Kristina Moreau, Brock and Ashley Walters, Andrew and Sharon Mock, Austin Freeman, Joanna Grogg, Marjorie Thacker, and numerous great grandchildren.

Charles will be remembered for his sharp wit, dry sense of humor, warm heart, and generous spirit.

Funeral Service will be held at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 on October 1, 2021 at 11:00am with a visitation an hour prior. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 12:00pm. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Oct
1
Interment
Sunset Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dean, Terri, and Garrett Henry
September 29, 2021
