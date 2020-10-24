Charles "Duffy" Walker
Charles McDuff Walker, 84, of Fredericksburg passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.
Duffy loved spending time with his family, fixing and repairing things, and helping others. He was an accomplished athlete, a member of Richland Baptist Church, charter member of Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department, he attended Falmouth High School, and graduated from Stafford High School in 1954.
Duffy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bernice; children, Brenda Swidrak (Charlie), Bonnie Bell (David), Mickey Walker (Cheryl), Susan Brooks (Jeff), Betty Chapman (Dan), and Mark Walker (Deidre); 16 grandchildren, Jeff, Jason, Kevin, Ryan, Christy, Chad, Cody, Corey, Kyle, Katie, Brad, Bryce, Bailee, Paityn, Landon, and Kendal; and five great-grandsons.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Richland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Duffy's family at foundandsons.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 24, 2020.