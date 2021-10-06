Menu
Charles Williams
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
Charles Williams

Charles Williams, 81, of Ruther Glen, died Friday, October 1, 2021. Born June 6, 1940 in Caroline County, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Spurlock Williams. Survivors include his three children, Shelley Huss (Mark), Susan Clark (Scott) and Daniel Williams (Lauryn); six grandchildren, Mathew and Adam Huss, Lindsey Baker Portner and Derek Baker and Jacob and Claire Williams; three great grandchildren, Gabriel and Ian Huss and Everhett Portner and a brother, Robert Alan Williams (Jackie). The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Oct
8
Burial
Williams Family Cemetery
VA
