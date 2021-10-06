Charles Williams
Charles Williams, 81, of Ruther Glen, died Friday, October 1, 2021. Born June 6, 1940 in Caroline County, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Spurlock Williams. Survivors include his three children, Shelley Huss (Mark), Susan Clark (Scott) and Daniel Williams (Lauryn); six grandchildren, Mathew and Adam Huss, Lindsey Baker Portner and Derek Baker and Jacob and Claire Williams; three great grandchildren, Gabriel and Ian Huss and Everhett Portner and a brother, Robert Alan Williams (Jackie). The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Williams Family Cemetery. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 6, 2021.