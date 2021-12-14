Menu
Charlie Carter Knight Sr.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Charlie Carter Knight, Sr.

Charlie Carter Knight, Sr., 87, lifelong resident of Spotsylvania, peacefully went to be with the Lord on December 12, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He retired from General Products Co, was an avid hunter, fisherman and NASCAR fan. In his early years, he raced stock cars and go-carts.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Sisk Knight and his parents; Archie and Shirley Knight.

He is survived by his children; Lou Knight, Butch Knight (Julie), Karen Minter (Danny Joe) and Kim Knight.

Additional survivors include a sister, Nell Davis, ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, ten great- great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many, many wonderful friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 14 from 6-8 PM at Found and Sons. A graveside service will be held at Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, December 15 at 11 AM.

The family would like to give thanks to At Home Healthcare.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy that the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed to his family at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA
Dec
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
