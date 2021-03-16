Charlotte E. Davies
Charlotte Eunice Davies was born July 27, 1932 in Bishop, Virginia. She was raised by her loving parents, Charles and Myrtle Gregory. Charlotte was survived by her four siblings Barbara Heimerich, Joan Pierson, Beverly Buston, Charles Gregory. Her childhood was spent in lean times during the great depression. She was raised in Charleston, West Virginia, where she would later return several times. Her fondest memories of her childhood included: summer trips to her grandparents, riding her bike; roller-skating; and enjoying trips to the ice cream parlor with siblings.
She attended Stonewall Jackson High School. Charlotte kept in touch with several of her classmates and went to several of her high school reunions. She attended Concord College in hopes of becoming an English teacher.
Charlotte's favorite position in life was being a stay at home mom. She would later journal that the memories of raising her children, whether good or bad, would be treasured in her heart. She raised three daughters Melia Trost (who preceded her into eternity), Michele Carlson, and Megan Ferguson. Later in life, she enjoyed being a grandmother to ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Charlotte enjoyed raising her children. Her favorite activities were to take them on countless trips to the Smithsonian museums, summer camps, and tubing trips (only to later confess that she did not know how to swim).
She would soon share her love of trips with her grandchildren. These trips created fond memories with her grandchildren.
Charlotte married the love of her life, Marvin Davies, in 1987. They spent 33 loving years together. Those years were filled with loving moments, trips to see family, and annual trips to Wildwood, New Jersey. Marvin filled her life with love, affection, and laughs. Marvin would later take care of Charlotte in her battle with Alzheimer's. Marvin passed October of 2020 and would soon welcome his loving wife into eternity 3 months later.
Charlotte was a God fearing woman who devoted her life to faith. She was diligent in prayer, and jokingly was referred to having a direct line to God. She attended Fredericksburg Baptist church and regular weekly Bible study with friends.
She went to be with her Lord Savior on January 25th, 2021. She will be remembered for being a woman of great faith, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her legacy of faith will last generations to come.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 16, 2021.