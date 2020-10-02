Charmon L. Tolson
Charmon L. Tolson, 53, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at VCU Medical Center. She was born on June 15, 1967.
Charmon loved visiting the beach and falling asleep to the sound of the ocean waves, playing with her granddaughter Penny, and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed giving gifts especially at Christmas and Halloween, apple picking with her daughters and family. Charmon enjoyed being the Team Mom for her daughters' sports teams. She enjoyed making others happy. Her smile was radiant, contagious and will be sorely missed by all.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Troy Tolson; daughters Emily Kelson (Peter), Rebekah Tolson (Will); granddaughter Penelope Kelson; nephew Matt Marchiano (Jessica); niece Mandi Cornett (Zak); and many in-laws, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister Michelle Hollis.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, October 4th at Covenant Funeral Service 4801 Jefferson Davis Hwy Fredericksburg Va. 22408.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
or church.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.