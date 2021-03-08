My prayers and love goes out to the whole family Cheryl was very special to me I called momasita she helped me through a divorce the death of my sister and my mother she gave me her heart and her wisdom I will always have her in my heart I am so sorry for everyone who loved and lost her my prayers are with you all Rest In Peace dear lady your were an angel on earth and now in heave

Dana and Danny Jewell March 8, 2021