Cheryl G. McConkey, 72, of Spotsylvania County passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital with her children by her side.
Cheryl was a selfless, loyal, and loving friend, daughter, sister, mother, and Nana. She proved herself an exemplary employee and reliable bookkeeper throughout her career. Her laugh was contagious, her sarcasm entertaining, and her straightforwardness appreciated by most. Cheryl loved to crochet and gift her gorgeous handmade blankets to many she cared about. She treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren above all else.
Survivors include her loving children, Tracy M. Tate (Dana), Kelly R. Fairfield (Jason), and Blaine McConkey (April); her grandchildren, Emilie Drugatz, Collin Painter, Chase and Olivia Tate, Halie and Caitlyn Fairfield, and Ayden McConkey; and her siblings, Quinton T. Gregory, Jr. and Patricia G Fortune. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Rhona C. McConkey; niece Terri Gregory; and her parents. Cheryl was a special Aunt to Billy, Sherri, Quinton III, Brandon, and Erica.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Friends and family will be invited to share remembrances of Cheryl, should they wish, during service.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 8, 2021.