Cheryl G. McConkey
Cheryl G. McConkey

Cheryl G. McConkey, 72, of Spotsylvania County passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital with her children by her side.

Cheryl was a selfless, loyal, and loving friend, daughter, sister, mother, and Nana. She proved herself an exemplary employee and reliable bookkeeper throughout her career. Her laugh was contagious, her sarcasm entertaining, and her straightforwardness appreciated by most. Cheryl loved to crochet and gift her gorgeous handmade blankets to many she cared about. She treasured spending time with her children and grandchildren above all else.

Survivors include her loving children, Tracy M. Tate (Dana), Kelly R. Fairfield (Jason), and Blaine McConkey (April); her grandchildren, Emilie Drugatz, Collin Painter, Chase and Olivia Tate, Halie and Caitlyn Fairfield, and Ayden McConkey; and her siblings, Quinton T. Gregory, Jr. and Patricia G Fortune. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Rhona C. McConkey; niece Terri Gregory; and her parents. Cheryl was a special Aunt to Billy, Sherri, Quinton III, Brandon, and Erica.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Friends and family will be invited to share remembrances of Cheryl, should they wish, during service.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 8, 2021.
My prayers and love goes out to the whole family Cheryl was very special to me I called momasita she helped me through a divorce the death of my sister and my mother she gave me her heart and her wisdom I will always have her in my heart I am so sorry for everyone who loved and lost her my prayers are with you all Rest In Peace dear lady your were an angel on earth and now in heave
Dana and Danny Jewell
March 8, 2021
