Christa Colleen LeckliterIn loving memory of Christa Colleen LeckliterMay 17, 1951 - December 2, 2020Christa Leckliter, 69, resident of Fredericksburg, passed away in the embrace of family, on December 2nd, from complications of lupus.She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Virginia Wilkinson, and her beloved Jimbo Leckliter. She is survived by her three siblings, Bob (Jeanne) Wilkinson, Beth (Nicholas) Wilkinson Kevin (Arlene) Wilkinson, her three children, JC (Ratna) Leckliter, Don (Shana) Leckliter, Tina (Steve) Strickland, eight grandchildren (Bo, Gloria, Ty, Jenna, Jake, Jaida, Priya, Alexa) and three great-grandchildren.Memorial services will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.