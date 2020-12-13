Menu
Christa Colleen Leckliter
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Christa Colleen Leckliter

In loving memory of Christa Colleen Leckliter

May 17, 1951 - December 2, 2020

Christa Leckliter, 69, resident of Fredericksburg, passed away in the embrace of family, on December 2nd, from complications of lupus.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Virginia Wilkinson, and her beloved Jimbo Leckliter. She is survived by her three siblings, Bob (Jeanne) Wilkinson, Beth (Nicholas) Wilkinson Kevin (Arlene) Wilkinson, her three children, JC (Ratna) Leckliter, Don (Shana) Leckliter, Tina (Steve) Strickland, eight grandchildren (Bo, Gloria, Ty, Jenna, Jake, Jaida, Priya, Alexa) and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America.

http://support.lupus.org/goto/Christa_Leckliter
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don and Shana. I´m so sorry for your loss. Prayers and hugs
Julie Gatewood
December 13, 2020
