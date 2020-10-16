Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christabell Williams
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
October 5, 2020
Christabell Williams

Christabell Williams departed this life on October 5, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Clinton Ferguson (Linda), Audrey Bowler, Phyllis Ferguson, Darnell Ferguson, and Michelle Lee (Robert); brother, David Williams; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Stafford, VA on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12 PM.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Graveside service
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
19 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of A.L. Bennett's Funeral Home
October 16, 2020
My!!!..prayers are with the family
cheryl brunson
October 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard but I pray that your special memories of Chris will help you cope. She will be lovingly remembered by our family. Condolences and prayers to her family.
Terry Edwards-Terry
Friend
October 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to Ms. Christabell’s family. Treasure your memories, she is now one of Gods angels and she is with you every where you go. Prayers fir the family in your time of sorrow
Kimberly Bethea
Friend
October 13, 2020
I have you and your family in my prayer so sorry for your loss.
Hope Keene
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Forever you will be in my heart your 109
Rest in peace


Veronica cook
Friend
October 13, 2020
Ms. Williams will certainly be missed at Fredericksburg Health and Rehab. She was such a sweet person. I will never forget when I told her that her lipstick looked nice on her. She looked at me me and said “Where yours” immediately I went back to my office applied my lipstick and let her know I had lipstick on she just smiled. Rest in heaven Ms. Williams
Mary McCormick
October 12, 2020
Will miss you always loved I say you I saw you at Church. Love when I use to visit you down in Lee Hill area. Love you mama Christabell. Rest in Peace until we meet again.
Trisha Fauntleroy
Friend
October 11, 2020
Family Christabell will never be forgotten her smile and caring natural for others. RIP in peace my lady,Family she is in God loveing arms now no more pain She would say don't cry for me I'm in my Heavenly home.Pray Roberta Williams Comfort
ROBERTA COMFORT
Family
October 10, 2020
Sending my Condolences to the Family with love from Celestine Mercer and family
Celestine Mercer
Friend
October 10, 2020
I sorry for your lost she was an good patient
Christy ferris
Friend
October 9, 2020
Sincere sympathy to your family. Keeping you all in prayer.
Joyce Lewis Johnson
Friend
October 9, 2020
May God continue to guide you family during this difficult time. May his light shine on you always.
Humbly submitted, T.Wellington Catlett
Timothy Catlett
Friend
October 9, 2020
My Condolences To The Family
Teresa Cole
Friend
October 8, 2020
Wherever we visited Christabell, she always had a welcoming smile and a favorite food. She really did make you feel at home. She rests now in the Lord. Much love to all the family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Julia & Michael Sterrett & family
Family
October 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Francine Boxley
October 6, 2020
My condolences and love to the family of Mrs. Williams lovingly known as “Grandma.”
Sandra Coney
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
My condolences to the Williams and Ferguson family. Christabell and my mom Louise Parker were great friends. She has now joined her husband Eddie and her friend Louise in Heaven. Rest on you sweet lady!!! Tammy Hamn
Tammy Hamn
Friend
October 6, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 5, 2020