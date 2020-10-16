Christabell Williams



Christabell Williams departed this life on October 5, 2020.



She leaves to cherish her memory, children, Clinton Ferguson (Linda), Audrey Bowler, Phyllis Ferguson, Darnell Ferguson, and Michelle Lee (Robert); brother, David Williams; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Stafford, VA on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 16, 2020.