Christina Meredith Shipp Sheffield



Christina Meredith Shipp Sheffield died at home on April 6, 2022.



Born in Baltimore, Tina was the daughter of Walter M. Shipp and Margaret Nagle Shipp. Her family moved to Arlington where she graduated from Wakefield High School. Her first child, Colleen Meredith Boxwell, is from her marriage to Barton H. Boxwell (deceased). She was then married to Walter Jervis Sheffield for over 40 years. Margaret Sheffield Ford is their daughter (Ben). Both live in Richmond.



Tina chaired the Worship Committee at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church for several years. She was an Interim Executive Director of Historic Fredericksburg Foundation. As a member of the City's Electoral Board, she served terms as its Chairperson and Secretary. Coaching an Odyssey of the Mind team at Hugh Mercer School, she took her team to the World Finals twice. For many years she was an organizer of the Rising Sun Neighborhood annual block party. Tina was a devoted mother who loved flowers and gardening. She was 75 and will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her sisters, Victoria Shipp Paulson, and Leslie Ann Shipp, of Falls Run. Her brother, Fredric Shipp, resides in Cary, NC, with his wife, Myra. Tina wanted to acknowledge and thank her care givers: Debbie, Earline and Tasha; Amedisys Hospice; as well as her friends and neighbors for their wonderful kindness in her final days.



A celebration of her life will be held at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church at 1pm on Friday, April 22nd, 2022, with inurnment in the church's columbarium. A reception will be held immediately following in Kobler Hall at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 to preserve the Methodist Green.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 8, 2022.