Christine A. CarterChristine A. Carter, 86, of Fredericksburg passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.She was a nurse at Mary Washington Hospital.A private interment will be held on Wednesday, December 23 in Oak Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls or the SPCA.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com