Clara Ann Lester



Clara Ann Lester, age 103, passed away at home on June 15, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband Robert W. Lester and survived by her daughter Nancy L. Mach and husband Bob Mach, her son Robert W. Lester, Jr. and wife Kathy Sampeck, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Clara was retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, sang in the church choir, and was a master cookie maker. In retirement she traveled extensively, was an avid reader and crossworder, and loved her growing family and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew her for her kindness and sense of humor. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave, Fredericksburg VA. In her remembrance contributions may be made to the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation/Hospice, 2600 Mary Washington Blvd, Fredericksburg VA 22401.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 27, 2021.