Claudanne Bumpus Hall86 of Fredericksburg Virginia, passed away on April 8, 2022 after a brave fight with Leukemia. She retired from the UAW in Detroit Michigan after 20 years of service. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Svcs (Fredericksburg) where there will be a funeral service will be held 11am Tuesday April 19, 2022 with a public viewing one hour prior to services. owensfuneralservices.com