Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Claude Dawley
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
Claude Dawley

Claude Edward Dawley age 77, of Stafford VA passed away Saturday December 12, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.

He was born on November 2, 1943 in Houston, TX. He is the son of late George W. Dawley and Norma P. Gealt, brother of David Dawley and Larry Dawley. He served in the US Air Force and owned his own business doing accounting.

Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, Jaqueline Ann Dawley; his only daughter Erin Michelle and husband Chris Miles. Three amazing grandchildren Mackenzie Adamson, Xavier White and Jaylah Miles.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM Thursday December 17, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford, VA

The family request that you come as you are. No need to dress up, because everyone who knew Claude knew he loved his jeans and flannel shirts.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our sympathy to your family during difficult these times.
Mark and Vickie Miller
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results