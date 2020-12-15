Claude Dawley
Claude Edward Dawley age 77, of Stafford VA passed away Saturday December 12, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
He was born on November 2, 1943 in Houston, TX. He is the son of late George W. Dawley and Norma P. Gealt, brother of David Dawley and Larry Dawley. He served in the US Air Force and owned his own business doing accounting.
Survivors include his loving wife and best friend of 51 years, Jaqueline Ann Dawley; his only daughter Erin Michelle and husband Chris Miles. Three amazing grandchildren Mackenzie Adamson, Xavier White and Jaylah Miles.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM Thursday December 17, 2020 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford, VA
The family request that you come as you are. No need to dress up, because everyone who knew Claude knew he loved his jeans and flannel shirts.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.