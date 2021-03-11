Clevo Wheeling was one of the most selfless servants I have ever met. His infectious smile, tireless work ethic and incredible but quiet personality made Clevo someone everyone admired and aspired to be (including me). Many of day, early in the morning, I came to work to see Clevo preparing the traffic safety speed awareness equipment to be employed in the community. My special memories of my good friend Clevo “Mr. Wheeling” will always be our hallway meetings, sharing mutual connection with Hillsville and Galax. (My wife Ann “Foster” Jett was born and raised in Galax). I am saddened about my good friend’s passing but am excited about his new life in Glory!

To the family, please accept my sincere sympathy

R.I.P my friend and thank you for showing us how to be selfless

Charlie Jett

Charles Jett

Stafford County Sheriff (ret)

2000 - 2016

charles jett Friend March 11, 2021