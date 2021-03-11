Menu
Clevo Wheeling
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
VAUGHAN-GUYNN-McGRADY CHAPEL
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
Clevo Wheeling

Clevo Ottaway Wheeling passed away on March 7th, 2021 at 6:40pm at the age of 88. Clevo resided in Stafford, Virginia for over 20 years and previously resided in Manassas, Virginia the preceding 25 years. Clevo's surviving family members include two sons, David and Darren, their spouses, Cynthia and Kam Lee, and two grandsons, Adam and Jason, along with one surviving sister, Ina Gail Bowers. The family will see guests at the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady funeral home on 1035 N Main St, Hillsville, VA 24343 from 12 to 1 pm on March 13, 2021, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 at nearby Myers Cemetery in Austinville, Virginia. A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
VAUGHAN-GUYNN-McGRADY CHAPEL
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145, Hillsville, VA
Mar
13
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Myers Cemetery
Austinville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
VAUGHAN-GUYNN-McGRADY CHAPEL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss Clevo’s sense of humor, his big beautiful smile, and his kindness. He was a wonderful grandpa that welcomed me into his family, and then was the best Great Grandpop doting on my 2 kids. He taught us to laugh more and not take things so seriously, and always!! Eat pumpkin pie!!
Alice Martin
Family
March 18, 2021
I will miss Clevo’s humor, his kind heart, and big bright smile. I was so lucky to have him as a grandpa, and receive acceptance and love without question. When I had my kids, Clevo was the most loving Great Grandpop to them. He taught us to enjoy life, laugh a lot and always - always!! eat pumpkin pie.
Alice Martin
Family
March 18, 2021
I’m very grateful for the time I was able to spend with my Grandpop Clevo. I associate him with joy, playfulness, and laughter. Thinking of what to write made me smile; images of his frog collection, us playing board games and running around, goofing off, Thanksgiving dinners, and going out for ice cream came to mind. Rest in peace, Grandpop Clevo. I love you and hope you’re doing well and telling jokes and smiling somewhere.
Greyson Martin
Family
March 18, 2021
I was blessed to have known Great Grandpa Cleavo for over 20 years. He was so kind to all of us and I will truly miss him and his wonderful stories, especially at Thanksgiving. My children were so fortunate to have known a great grandfather.
Brian Martin
March 18, 2021
Grandpop Clevo was always so loving, caring, and had the best stories. We all love him and will miss him.
Cooper Martin
Grandchild
March 18, 2021
I remember Mr. Wheeling as a kind and cheerful man who was always welcoming. I was always amazed by his craftsman skills. I'm sorry for his loss, but glad to have known him.
Lee Warner
Friend
March 13, 2021
MK and the Grille Family
March 12, 2021
Clevo was part of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office family. His dedicated service to our community was extraordinary. He gave so much to so many and always had a smile on his face. We will miss you, dear friend. Rest in Peace.
Sheriff David Decatur
Friend
March 12, 2021
Clevo Wheeling was one of the most selfless servants I have ever met. His infectious smile, tireless work ethic and incredible but quiet personality made Clevo someone everyone admired and aspired to be (including me). Many of day, early in the morning, I came to work to see Clevo preparing the traffic safety speed awareness equipment to be employed in the community. My special memories of my good friend Clevo “Mr. Wheeling” will always be our hallway meetings, sharing mutual connection with Hillsville and Galax. (My wife Ann “Foster” Jett was born and raised in Galax). I am saddened about my good friend’s passing but am excited about his new life in Glory!
To the family, please accept my sincere sympathy
R.I.P my friend and thank you for showing us how to be selfless
Charlie Jett
Charles Jett
Stafford County Sheriff (ret)
2000 - 2016
charles jett
Friend
March 11, 2021
Clevo was an extraordinary asset to our Volunteer Program in Stafford County, VA for many years. Clevo was always the most personable, kind, and helpful volunteer on staff. Stafford County will forever be indebted to Clevo for the thousands of hours he gave back to his community in order to make it a better place. Rest in Peace, Mr. Clevo! You will be sorely missed.
Jeff Shover
Coworker
March 11, 2021
