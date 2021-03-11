Clevo Wheeling
Clevo Ottaway Wheeling passed away on March 7th, 2021 at 6:40pm at the age of 88. Clevo resided in Stafford, Virginia for over 20 years and previously resided in Manassas, Virginia the preceding 25 years. Clevo's surviving family members include two sons, David and Darren, their spouses, Cynthia and Kam Lee, and two grandsons, Adam and Jason, along with one surviving sister, Ina Gail Bowers. The family will see guests at the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady funeral home on 1035 N Main St, Hillsville, VA 24343 from 12 to 1 pm on March 13, 2021, followed by a graveside service at 1:30 at nearby Myers Cemetery in Austinville, Virginia. A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 11, 2021.