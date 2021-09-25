I am fortunate to have been Cole's honors director at Ferrum College for over three years. In addition to his significant athletic accomplishments, Cole was a fine scholar whom I taught in two honors courses. Cole's classmates and study buddies in the honors program poured into my office this week to sign a card for the family; after one student sat holding the card in a chair for about five minutes, I said gently, "It's getting a little hard to find room, isn't it?" She replied, "I'm having trouble finding words." I'm also having trouble finding words, despite the fact that my discipline is English. But the mother of another Ferrum student lost to us in April 1996 just three weeks before his scheduled graduation gave me the words this week: "The pain you are all feeling this week," she said, "is the price of the love." The 55 members of the Boone Honors Program and I send our love to the Lipinski family, along with our gratitude for sharing Cole with us.

Lana Whited School September 26, 2021