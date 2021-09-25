Cole Patrick Lipinski
Cole Patrick Lipinski, 21, cherished son of Chris and Aubree; beloved and supportive brother to Keira and Max, unexpectedly passed away on September 19, 2021. A standout scholar, athlete, and kind-hearted person, Cole will be dearly missed by his entire family including grandparents Henry Lipinski and Mark (Susan) Hayden, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, coaches, teammates, teachers and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving and doting grandmothers Mary Anne Lipinski and Dorothy (Dotti) Hayden.
Cole was a 2018 graduate of King George High School, previously having attended Sealston Elementary and King George Middle School. Cole was a multi-sport athlete but found his true passion on the soccer field at an early age. Cole was a talented goal keeper, winning championships with the FSCI Phoenix travel soccer team and setting records for clean sheets and career saves with the King George HS Foxes. He was a natural leader, serving as captain of his high school soccer and swim teams. Cole also excelled in the classroom, which earned him an academic scholarship to attend Ferrum College as an honors program student and dual-sport athlete in soccer and lacrosse. His Dad, Mom and siblings have always been his biggest fans, cheering him on from parks and rec to the collegiate level.
When not playing himself, he was affectionately known as Coach Cole to the young swimmers of the Hopyard Hammerheads, helping to lead the team to a division championship. Cole was also a certified referee for youth soccer and volunteered as the goalie coach for the middle school soccer team. He loved coaching and encouraging kids to find their love of the sport. While he was an intense competitor as a player, he was always an inspiring role model through his outstanding work ethic, commitment to teamwork, and positive motivation.
After working so hard to recover from multiple knee injuries himself, Cole aspired to be a physical therapist to help others overcome setbacks to achieve their athletic goals. He would have graduated from Ferrum in May 2022 with a B.S. degree in exercise science and a minor in coaching. His experience as a full-time intern this past summer at Premier Physical Therapy in King George confirmed for him that he had chosen the right career path.
Our hearts are broken but we are so grateful for the outpouring of condolences from our neighbors, family, and friends. We are comforted by the kind expressions from those whose lives were touched by Cole.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 p.m.
The family will be setting up a memorial scholarship fund in Cole's name. In lieu of flowers, if you feel compelled to donate, please contribute to the online gofundme.com
account in honor of Cole Lipinski.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 25, 2021.