Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Coleen Anne Curry
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Coleen Anne Curry

Coleen Anne Curry, 62 of Stafford passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on Friday, December 24, 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Curry and son Zach Rider.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 4-6:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held at Saint William of York Catholic Church, Stafford, VA on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
6
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint William of York Catholic Church
Stafford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.