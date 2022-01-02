Coleen Anne Curry
Coleen Anne Curry, 62 of Stafford passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on Friday, December 24, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Curry and son Zach Rider.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel from 4-6:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held at Saint William of York Catholic Church, Stafford, VA on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 11:00 am. Interment will be at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 2, 2022.