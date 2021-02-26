Menu
Connie A. Knowles
Connie A. Knowles

Connie A. Knowles, 73, of Stafford Country passed away on February 20th at her home and ascended into heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

From humble beginnings as a migrant farm worker in Southern California, Connie became a paralegal working in housing law. She transitioned into interior decorating and specialized in Victorian décor. It was that passion and gift as a decorator that led to her ownership of Amber House, a Victorian tearoom that was featured on the cover of a national magazine.

Besides her family, her other passion was spreading the Word of God. She taught Bible studies and Sunday School at Ramoth Baptist Church and ministered to women at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Connie also served as a missionary and interpreter on multiple missions to Guatemala and El Salvador.

She never met a stranger, and shared her love, wisdom, and spirit with all who crossed her path.

She is survived by her husband, Kerry Knowles; her children Aretha, Sheri, and Kerry Jr.; son-in-law Shannon; daughter-in-law Jackie. She has six grandchildren: Alexandra, Krysten, Jenna, Logan, Mackenzie, and Antoinette; and four great grandchildren: Kaiden, Bailey, Sean, and Cannan.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 27 at Ramoth Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Inova Health Foundation in the name of Connie A. Knowles.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Ramoth Baptist Church
VA
Oh my gosh, my heart is broken. Heartfelt condolences to Kerry and all of her family. Connie was a very dear mentor, and we had so many fun times shopping and having lunch; all the while, Jesus was the center of our conversations. God Bless You, Connie; you were His very faithful servant.
Pat Mondro
Friend
May 21, 2021
Kerry - Very sorry to hear of your loss. I know that Connie was the love of your life. I will always remember her kindness to me as one of your staff. May God comfort you and your family during this time. Semper Fi.
John Wiggins
March 4, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences on the loss of your wife, LtCol (Ret) Knowles. One of her siblings, Mary Ellen Landry, is the President of the Ms Gulf Coast Veterans Parade, and she had given us an insight to the wonderful lady her sister was. We offer many thoughts and prayers for you and your family at this time.
Valerie Mabry, Ms Gulf Coast Veterans Parade
February 26, 2021
