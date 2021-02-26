Connie A. Knowles
Connie A. Knowles, 73, of Stafford Country passed away on February 20th at her home and ascended into heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
From humble beginnings as a migrant farm worker in Southern California, Connie became a paralegal working in housing law. She transitioned into interior decorating and specialized in Victorian décor. It was that passion and gift as a decorator that led to her ownership of Amber House, a Victorian tearoom that was featured on the cover of a national magazine.
Besides her family, her other passion was spreading the Word of God. She taught Bible studies and Sunday School at Ramoth Baptist Church and ministered to women at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Connie also served as a missionary and interpreter on multiple missions to Guatemala and El Salvador.
She never met a stranger, and shared her love, wisdom, and spirit with all who crossed her path.
She is survived by her husband, Kerry Knowles; her children Aretha, Sheri, and Kerry Jr.; son-in-law Shannon; daughter-in-law Jackie. She has six grandchildren: Alexandra, Krysten, Jenna, Logan, Mackenzie, and Antoinette; and four great grandchildren: Kaiden, Bailey, Sean, and Cannan.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 27 at Ramoth Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Inova Health Foundation in the name of Connie A. Knowles.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 26, 2021.