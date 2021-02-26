Please accept our sincere condolences on the loss of your wife, LtCol (Ret) Knowles. One of her siblings, Mary Ellen Landry, is the President of the Ms Gulf Coast Veterans Parade, and she had given us an insight to the wonderful lady her sister was. We offer many thoughts and prayers for you and your family at this time.

Valerie Mabry, Ms Gulf Coast Veterans Parade February 26, 2021