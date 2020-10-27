Cornelius Lee Wilson, 47, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 20, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Wilson; daughters, Summer Wilson, Krystal Guanciale and Adriana Bruder; grandchildren, Brayden Decatur and Aubree Decatur; his siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28th at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
Peggy please accept our heartfelt condolences for the loss of your son. I could always feel and see the love you had for each one of your children. God bless you and be with you.
Bonita & Sherman Stewart
Friend
October 26, 2020
October 26, 2020
Corn always brought a smile to my face whenever I worked with him at Fahrenheit. He always knew how to make me laugh when I was having a rough day. He will be truly missed. His soul lives on in the memories we have together. May he Rest In Peace. My deepest condolences go to his family.
James Kissler
Coworker
October 26, 2020
Such a great spirit and neighbor. You will be missed. Condolences and prayers to all the families.
Gino & Ginette Brown
Neighbor
October 26, 2020
Condolences to the Wilson family. May God sustain you during this difficult time. Blessings always.
Timothy Catlett
Friend
October 26, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 26, 2020
To the best brother a sister could ask for I'm so glad I got to see and talk to u one last time and ur last words to me was I love you sis and I'm at peace with those being our last words. I'm going to miss u lil brother but we had u long enough God needed you home .Our chains will link again..eternal tears for you. Your big sister Ree Ree . I'll always love you no matter the distance.
October 26, 2020
My condolences to the family sending hugs kisses and blessings
JaVander Banks
Family
October 25, 2020
Summer, We are sorry for your loss! Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your Family!
Martha & Luther L. Newton
October 24, 2020
We are so sorry for y’all loss..
Tina & family
Friend
October 24, 2020
My Deepest Condolences for yall dag this hurts David L Wilson aka BJ