Sergeant (Ret.) Curtis Sylvester Jones entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.



He was born in Whiteville, NC on August 25, 1957, to the late Jake Franklin Jones, Sr., and Bertha Lee Jones. At an early age, Curtis accepted Christ as his Savior and joined the Welches Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Whiteville, NC. Curtis received his education through the Columbus County school system. Upon graduation in 1975, he joined the United States Army and further his education receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information. He received numerous awards and honors in his military and civilian career. Everything he had accomplished in his life; his greatest joy was serving the Lord. God, family, and friends in that order.



He became a faithful servant and attended United Faith Christian Ministry, serving as Trustee, Deacon, and Chair of the Sound Ministry. Always a willing worker in any ministry that the Lord called him to do. Curtis was a firm believer in this scripture Joshua 24:15, As for me and my house we will Serve the Lord. Always had an encouraging word for everyone and that word was how good God was in any situation, count it all joy.



He was a man that had tremendous character, integrity, and love for his family. For those that knew him, know he loved to laugh and see others happy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He had many hobbies. Collecting and racing gas/electric RC cars was a passion of his. He had an extensive collection of his favorite movies and his favorite music that always had him in a cheerful mood.



Curtis is survived by his wife, Debra Denice; sons, Antwain Jones, and Victor Frazier, of Macon, GA; daughter, Brittainy Jones; grandchildren, Sade Burns (Marquis), of Warner Robins, GA, KaRi`ana Jones, KaRi`us Jones (deceased), and Khay`Cee Jones; great granddaughter, KLa Burns, of Warner Robins, GA; sisters, Mary Ellis (James), of Council, NC, Dorothy Pollard (Wendell), of Whiteville, NC, and Hilda Faye Jones-Bryant, of Whiteville, NC; brothers, Jake Franklin Jones (deceased), Harry James Jones (deceased), Emanuel Jones (Tammy), of Aaronsburg, PA, and Willie Jones (Terriana), of Charlotte, NC; and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Curtis will be remembered for the many lives he has touched.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive, Stafford, VA, on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM. The interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA at 2:00 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 7, 2022.