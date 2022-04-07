Sergeant (Ret.) Curtis Sylvester Jones entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.
He was born in Whiteville, NC on August 25, 1957, to the late Jake Franklin Jones, Sr., and Bertha Lee Jones. At an early age, Curtis accepted Christ as his Savior and joined the Welches Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Whiteville, NC. Curtis received his education through the Columbus County school system. Upon graduation in 1975, he joined the United States Army and further his education receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information. He received numerous awards and honors in his military and civilian career. Everything he had accomplished in his life; his greatest joy was serving the Lord. God, family, and friends in that order.
He became a faithful servant and attended United Faith Christian Ministry, serving as Trustee, Deacon, and Chair of the Sound Ministry. Always a willing worker in any ministry that the Lord called him to do. Curtis was a firm believer in this scripture Joshua 24:15, As for me and my house we will Serve the Lord. Always had an encouraging word for everyone and that word was how good God was in any situation, count it all joy.
He was a man that had tremendous character, integrity, and love for his family. For those that knew him, know he loved to laugh and see others happy. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He had many hobbies. Collecting and racing gas/electric RC cars was a passion of his. He had an extensive collection of his favorite movies and his favorite music that always had him in a cheerful mood.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Debra Denice; sons, Antwain Jones, and Victor Frazier, of Macon, GA; daughter, Brittainy Jones; grandchildren, Sade Burns (Marquis), of Warner Robins, GA, KaRi`ana Jones, KaRi`us Jones (deceased), and Khay`Cee Jones; great granddaughter, KLa Burns, of Warner Robins, GA; sisters, Mary Ellis (James), of Council, NC, Dorothy Pollard (Wendell), of Whiteville, NC, and Hilda Faye Jones-Bryant, of Whiteville, NC; brothers, Jake Franklin Jones (deceased), Harry James Jones (deceased), Emanuel Jones (Tammy), of Aaronsburg, PA, and Willie Jones (Terriana), of Charlotte, NC; and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Curtis will be remembered for the many lives he has touched.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at United Faith Christian Ministry, 150 Susa Drive, Stafford, VA, on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM. The interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA at 2:00 PM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 7, 2022.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Apr
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
United Faith Christian Ministry
150 Susa Drive, Stafford, VA
Apr
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Faith Christian Ministry
150 Susa Drive, Stafford, VA
Apr
11
Interment
2:00p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
17 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. l love you and will miss you always RIP my Brother.
CHARLES GRAHAM
Family
April 2, 2022
Our condolences and prayers to the family in the loss of your love one.
Glenda Baldwin McZeke
Family
March 31, 2022
Debra and family, I am so sorry for your family's loss. Curtis always spoke lovingly of his family. His laughter was endearing, and he always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. He will be missed by many. May Curtis rest in eternal peace.
Dolores Minter
Friend
March 30, 2022
My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. Brother Jones was a good friend and I will always cherish our friendship. Rest In Peace my brother.
Always your friend,
Larry
Larry Bodin
Friend
March 29, 2022
To Debra and family,
So sorry for your loss! May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Fabian Watson
Coworker
March 29, 2022
Rest in peace.
Rachel Brown
Family
March 26, 2022
Queen Williams
Family
March 26, 2022
To Debra and the Jones Family,
My deepest sympathy is extended to the you and the Jones family. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.
Deacon Lucille S Lloyd - UFCM
Deacon Lucille Lloyd
Friend
March 26, 2022
To a dear loving cousin. Godspeed on your journey. Condolences to the family. God's mercy and solemn grace to your heart's healing. Know that each beat of your heart and the inhale of your breath is an extension of our Curtis. He never is gone far from our lives. He is always loved. From the George family, Grace & Glenda
Glenda George
Family
March 25, 2022
The Jones Family,
We are saddened to hear of Curtis’ homegoing. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. We cherish many fond memories.
Joyce & Carlton Reed Paul Kendrick
Joyce Reed
Friend
March 25, 2022
Dear Debra,
Please know that Pastor Tyson and I were saddened to hear about Curtis. We both have fond memories of you and Curtis. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ferlin and Belinda Tyson
Friend
March 24, 2022
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
March 24, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you, but will never forget you! Daniel & Linda
Linda Hawkins
Friend
March 24, 2022
Tillie Peterkin
Family
March 24, 2022
It is with a heavy heart, as I say this final farewell. Your contagious bright smile will be forever etched into my memory. Your joyful spirit was always the medicine needed to cheer up anyone in your space. I thank The Most High One, for blessing us with on of His earth angels. You are missed and we shall continue to miss your presence. Rest in peace my beloved Exbrother-In-Law.
Lena Spaulding
Family
March 24, 2022
Debra and family:
We are of course very saddened to hear about the passing of our friend. We can't help by smile when we think of Curtis. He had such a great sense of humor. Reuben and Curtis stayed huddled together cracking jokes. We won't say anymore about that!! One of the things we loved most about him was his consistency. You never had to wonder which Curtis you would encounter on a given day. That's such an important quality in this topsy turvy world. Please know that we are praying that God's comforting presence blankets all of you now and in the days to come. As life continues on we know that yours is forever changed by the loss of this great man. Just always know that we love you, we care, and we hurt knowing he is no longer on this side.
Reuben and Carmen Ross
Friend
March 24, 2022
Thank you Cuz for the times we shared growing up working and playing together you are going to be missed. Rest in peace Cousin.♡