Cynthia Pritchett English



Cynthia Pritchett English, 52, of Dunnsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Saturday, April 2, 2022.



Cynthia was 1988 graduate of North Stafford High School and went on to graduate from Mary Washington College in 1993. After graduating college, she was a teacher in the Stafford County School System for 20 years. She married the love of her life in 1994 and became a loving mother in 1998. She always enjoyed spending time at her river cottage in Dunnsville, Va. and began living there full time in 2014, leaving her teaching job to take a job at Food Lion so she could still help support her daughter, Kelsey, who attended Christ Church School.



Cynthia was an excellent cook and loved to experiment with new recipes. She enjoyed gardening with her husband, Ken, and raising her chickens, and she generously shared vegetables and eggs with her friends and family. Cynthia also loved relaxing on the beach and looking for sea glass and seashells. Most of all, Cynthia loved her family selflessly. Her kindness and compassion for others will be missed by many.



She was preceded in death by her father, Byrd Pritchett. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. English; her daughter, Kelsey English, her mother, Barbara "Jeanie" Pritchett; and her in-laws, Dennis and Nancy English.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at Ramoth Baptist Church at 1:00, 478 Ramoth Church Road, Stafford, Virginia. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, Virginia is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriners Hospital Transportation fund. The address is as follows: Acca Temple Transportation Fund 1712 Bellevue Ave. Richmond VA 23227



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 13, 2022.