Daisy Morris



Daisy Charlotte Morris passed away on October 25, 2020.



She is survived by her children, Emmett Morris, Jr. (Sarah), Franklyn Morris (Mildred), Dolly Cottoms (Richard), Dellareese Morris (Leon), Tammy Morris and Randy Morris (Darcell); 22 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Jackson (Mamie) and Timothy Jackson; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 30th from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31st at 12 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 29, 2020.