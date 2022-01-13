Dale LambDale Everett Lamb, 60, passed away on January 9, 2022. Born on September 16, 1961 to the late Bobby Lamb and Frances Lamb.Dale was a heavy equipment operator by trade. He loved motorsports, especially his "Big Dog" Motorcycle. He also enjoyed mud bogging, and fishing.Dale is survived by his Wife; Donna Fain Lamb who were together for over 30 years. His children; Jeff Fain (Nikki), Amanda Salik, Chad Funk (Barbie), and Heather Funk (Clarence). Grandchildren; Hailey Switzer, Nevaeh Salik, Kylie Funk, Isaiah Baylor, Kaiden Fain, and Olivia Funk. Brother; Roger Lamb (Pam). Nephew; Roger Lamb, Jr.The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at the STORKE FUNERAL HOME. 11089 James Madison Pkwy. King George, VA 22485. Funeral Service will be private.