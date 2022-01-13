Menu
Dale Lamb
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
Dale Lamb

Dale Everett Lamb, 60, passed away on January 9, 2022. Born on September 16, 1961 to the late Bobby Lamb and Frances Lamb.

Dale was a heavy equipment operator by trade. He loved motorsports, especially his "Big Dog" Motorcycle. He also enjoyed mud bogging, and fishing.

Dale is survived by his Wife; Donna Fain Lamb who were together for over 30 years. His children; Jeff Fain (Nikki), Amanda Salik, Chad Funk (Barbie), and Heather Funk (Clarence). Grandchildren; Hailey Switzer, Nevaeh Salik, Kylie Funk, Isaiah Baylor, Kaiden Fain, and Olivia Funk. Brother; Roger Lamb (Pam). Nephew; Roger Lamb, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at the STORKE FUNERAL HOME. 11089 James Madison Pkwy. King George, VA 22485. Funeral Service will be private.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy, King George, VA
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel.
I'm so very sorry for your loss. May he dance with angels. My heart is with Donna and the family at this heavy time.
Dena Cox
January 14, 2022
