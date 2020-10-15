Dale Sawdy
Dale Ransone Sawdy departed her life on earth on October 12, 2020 at the age of 72. Dale was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Cecil G. Sawdy; her brother, John B. Ransone; and her father, Randolph S. Ransone. She was born on June 10, 1948 in Richmond, VA. Dale is survived by her mother, Blanche J., and her daughter Shannon S. Jernigan (Matthew); and grandson, Trenton J. Jernigan.
Dale was a graduate of Colonial Beach High School. She studied at Frederick College and served 27 years as a Government Civilian, employed at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren.
Dale loved her family, cruising and fishing on the local rivers, caring for her pets, and riding horses. Dale began riding when she was 6 years old and enjoyed time in the saddle until her 60s. She rode Western initially and competed in parade classes and barrel racing. She transitioned to ride English and enjoyed trail riding and Fox Hunting.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 19th on her property by her stable at 5410 James Monroe Highway with Reverend Christy Haga Turner officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Wendy's Feline Friends, 1228 Holly Vista Drive, Colonial Beach, VA 22443 or Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary, 2854 Byrd Mill Road, Louisa, VA 23093. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 15, 2020.