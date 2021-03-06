Darlene Elaine Chichester



Darlene Elaine Chichester went to be with the lord on February 27th 2021. She was born August 4th 1963 to Dallas and Jean Chichester of Alexandria, VA. Darlene is preceded in death by her mother Jean E. Chichester, her father Dallas W. Chichester and her sister Kathryn A. Wolfe. Darlene is survived by her son Christopher J. Evans, her daughter Brittany E. Willis and her son in law Timothy Willis. Also survived by her 7 grandchildren Brianna E. Evans, Rosalee M. Evans, Cameron M. George, MacKenzie E. George, Timothy M. Willis Jr., Alana L. Willis and Leo J. Willis. As well as her two sisters, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Darlene was loved by many and will be greatly missed.



A visitation/service will be held on Monday the 8th of March at Demaines Funeral Home in Alexandria,VA at 12:30 burial to follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 6, 2021.