Darrell Glen Robison
Darrell Glen Robison, 80, of Partlow, previously of Bakersfield, CA passed away on December 6, 2021 at his son's home with family by his side.
He spent 40 years as a union iron worker. Starting his career at local 60 in New York and ending his career at local 5 in Washington, DC. He was very wise and loved and respected by all he came in contact with.
In his younger years he enjoyed traveling locally and abroad. He was very active and enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, or just spending time with his wife on his boat. He was very mechanically inclined and could fix everything. He was very in tune with nature.
Upon retiring 21 years ago he has spent his time passing his wisdom to his grandchildren, his family, his cats, and tending to his pigeons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judith A. Robison; son Gary A. Robison; daughter-in-law of over 20 years, Karen W. Robison; grandchildren Ashley N. Robison, Jeremy O. Mettee, Teresa A. Robison-Merida, Joshua G. Robison, Bonnie E. Robison, and Jacob B. Robison; great-grandchildren Cardae and Baylei; sister Estadell Bouchard; and brother Arlin Robison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd E. Robison and Bonnie T. Robison; son Glen A. Robison; and grandson Jordan J. Mettee.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 12, 2021.