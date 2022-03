Darryl Thomas DubielDarryl Thomas Dubiel, 34 of Stafford passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.He is survived by his wife, Alexis; Parents, Chris and Debra Dubiel; brother and sister-in-law, Derek & Joanna Dubiel; niece Gracie and nephew DevinA celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6:00 pm at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, with the family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be private.Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinthompsonfredericksburg.com