Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David James Allard
David James Allard

David James Allard, 84, of Stafford County formally of Everett, MA passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.

David loved being surrounded by his family. He also loved working on anything mechanical and shared this love with his sons and grandsons. David was very proud of his service to his country and an advocate of the 2nd amendment. David served time in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant in Special Operations. Later he worked for the Department of Defense for over 30 years until his retirement where he received numerous awards. David had a great sense of humor and nicknames for everyone. David loved his family, friends, and country. He never let any of his family members down.

Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of over 60 years, Elaine T Allard; children Edward F. Allard (Caroline), Denise M. Blackwelder (Troy), Kevin P. Allard (Dianne), and Kathleen A. Roscoe (Shawn Smith); twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David P. Allard; his mother, Ann Allard; father Edward Allard; sisters Celia Allison and Mary Sabbag; and brother Edward Allard.

A service will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.