David James Allard
David James Allard, 84, of Stafford County formally of Everett, MA passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
David loved being surrounded by his family. He also loved working on anything mechanical and shared this love with his sons and grandsons. David was very proud of his service to his country and an advocate of the 2nd amendment. David served time in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant in Special Operations. Later he worked for the Department of Defense for over 30 years until his retirement where he received numerous awards. David had a great sense of humor and nicknames for everyone. David loved his family, friends, and country. He never let any of his family members down.
Survivors include his beloved wife and best friend of over 60 years, Elaine T Allard; children Edward F. Allard (Caroline), Denise M. Blackwelder (Troy), Kevin P. Allard (Dianne), and Kathleen A. Roscoe (Shawn Smith); twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David P. Allard; his mother, Ann Allard; father Edward Allard; sisters Celia Allison and Mary Sabbag; and brother Edward Allard.
A service will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2021.