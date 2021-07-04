Menu
David Bird Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
David Bird, Sr.

David Bird, Sr., 74, of Fredericksburg passed away at his home on July 3, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Originally from Manassas David served in the U.S. Navy active duty, including three years in Vietnam, followed by his time in the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1971. He went on to work for Verizon, where he retired after 31 years.

Known by his friends as "Bird" or "Doc", David enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always looking for a reason to be outdoors. He took an annual trip to the Outer Banks with family, where he enjoyed cooking and jigsaw puzzles. Always one to help others, David spent a lot of time working on repairs and home improvements. If it was broken, David could fix it.

He is survived by his wife for 49 years, Clara Bird; sons Davey (Cheri) and Billy (Ashley); grandchildren Logan and Faith; step-grandchildren Annie and Sam; sisters Linda, Bev, and Donna; and brothers Gerald and Richard.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my deepest sympathy. David Bird was kind, helpful and always fun to be around. He was a good man, family friend and I had the pleasure of working with him. Like many, I will cherish the fond memories of The Legendary "Bird".
Dawn Richards
Friend
July 6, 2021
I knew David from working with him,he was fun to be around. Great person, condolences to the family.
Kevin Swisher
Work
July 5, 2021
I worked with Dave for many years at Verizon. He was a good man. Prayers to his family.
Marilyn Soucy
Work
July 4, 2021
Claire, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your boys. So sorry to hear about your Husband. I lost mine 3 years ago. I did not know he had been sick. Take care
Wanda Goring
Friend
July 4, 2021
A good man and always there to help that was Birdie.
Mitchell
July 4, 2021
