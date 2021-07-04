David Bird, Sr.
David Bird, Sr., 74, of Fredericksburg passed away at his home on July 3, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Originally from Manassas David served in the U.S. Navy active duty, including three years in Vietnam, followed by his time in the U.S. Naval Reserve until 1971. He went on to work for Verizon, where he retired after 31 years.
Known by his friends as "Bird" or "Doc", David enjoyed hunting and fishing and was always looking for a reason to be outdoors. He took an annual trip to the Outer Banks with family, where he enjoyed cooking and jigsaw puzzles. Always one to help others, David spent a lot of time working on repairs and home improvements. If it was broken, David could fix it.
He is survived by his wife for 49 years, Clara Bird; sons Davey (Cheri) and Billy (Ashley); grandchildren Logan and Faith; step-grandchildren Annie and Sam; sisters Linda, Bev, and Donna; and brothers Gerald and Richard.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 4, 2021.