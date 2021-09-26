David H Bunch



David Henry Bunch, of Spotsylvania, passed away peacefully at his son's home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after a lengthy illness. David was born July 5, 1949, in Arlington, Virginia.



David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Bunch; His daughter Sheri Morris of Corsicana, Texas; two son's David "Michael" Morris and Devon Bunch (Christina), both of Spotsylvania; as well as numerous grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his son Daniel Bunch.



David enjoyed spending time with his fur babies, and they will miss his companionship. David also cherished his family and brought happiness to all that had the pleasure to meet him. He enjoyed trips to the beach with his family and watching football, especially the Carolina Panthers.



The family wants to thank Mary Washington Hospice for their care and compassion during David's illness and passing.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in David's name to the Fredericksburg SPCA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 26, 2021.