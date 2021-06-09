David Lee Crawford
David Lee Crawford, 73, of Port Royal, VA died Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Richmond, he was the son of the late Ben and Margaret Crawford. He retired as a printer from NSWC in Dahlgren. He later owned and operated Crawford Printing in Port Royal. David was an avid golfer. He loved baseball and football, but he especially loved and supported his grandsons, Forrest when he played Caroline Little League baseball and Justin when he played soccer with Caroline Parks and Rec. He is survived by the love of his life, Priscilla Diane Crawford with whom he had been married for 46 years; two daughters, Tina Covey and Lisa Covey; two grandsons, Forrest Schmitt and Justin Schmitt; a great-grandson, Lucas Schmitt; and a brother, Lin Crawford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Crawford and Kevin Crawford. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 9, 2021.