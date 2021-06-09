Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Lee Crawford
David Lee Crawford

David Lee Crawford, 73, of Port Royal, VA died Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Richmond, he was the son of the late Ben and Margaret Crawford. He retired as a printer from NSWC in Dahlgren. He later owned and operated Crawford Printing in Port Royal. David was an avid golfer. He loved baseball and football, but he especially loved and supported his grandsons, Forrest when he played Caroline Little League baseball and Justin when he played soccer with Caroline Parks and Rec. He is survived by the love of his life, Priscilla Diane Crawford with whom he had been married for 46 years; two daughters, Tina Covey and Lisa Covey; two grandsons, Forrest Schmitt and Justin Schmitt; a great-grandson, Lucas Schmitt; and a brother, Lin Crawford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike Crawford and Kevin Crawford. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Lin I just wanted to say how sorry I am for your loss. Praying for you and your Family
Barbara Jenkins
Family
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results