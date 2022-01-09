David George Faltisco
David George Faltisco passed away on January 1, 2022. David was the son of Joseph and Paula Faltisco of 6263 Autumn Leaf Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. He was born on March 30, 1967 in Newport, RI and lived in many locations in the United States while growing up in a Navy family. He graduated from McDonough High School, Pomfret, MD, in 1985, completed an auto mechanics course, and then attended the University of Rhode Island. David was mechanically adept and worked in automotive repair, boat and sea craft repair, and heavy equipment maintenance and repair such as Caterpillar Inc. construction machinery and equipment. At the time of his death, David had worked for many years for the AmeriGas Corporation traveling throughout Virginia, North Carolina, and several other mid-Atlantic states performing maintenance and repair work on propane related equipment. David was an avid sportsman and loved to golf, go fishing and play baseball. He enjoyed ocean cruises and visiting foreign countries. David leaves behind his parents, his fiancée Stephanie Manzek and John, her son, younger brother Joseph II, of Fulton, NY, niece Madison and niece Jessica, grand-niece Jayla, and grand-nephew Jael of Syracuse, NY and youngest brother Nathan of Marbury, MD and nephew Seth of Virginia Beach, VA. Other relatives include his uncle Henry Lopes and wife Mary of Middletown, RI and cousins Henry Jr. and Kathleen and her daughters Sophie and Ava, aunt Mary Suffern, cousin Stephenie of Horseheads, NY and grand-neice Lauren, and uncle Richard Faltisco of Horseheads, NY. Other cousins in Rhode Island include Frank Lauder Jr., Michael Lauder, and William Lauder. Through the years he maintained close ties with many of his high school and college friends especially Dan and Tracy Seymour and family of Oakton, VA. David was an organ donor and hoped that his final gifts would give extended life to others and joy to their families. David, may you rest in eternal peace with the Lord. You have given us many, many happy memories; we love you and will always love you. Relatives and friends are invited to David's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Wednesday, January 12th, from 5 PM- 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 on Thursday, January 13th at 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. Online condolences and fond memories of David may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.