David Henderson, 63, of Lakeland, Florida died with his wife, Edith Yates Baylis Henderson, in a violent home invasion on November 10, 2020.



He is survived by his parents, Del and Marilyn Henderson, and brother, Stephen Henderson, of Falmouth, Virginia, sister, Mallie Clark, of Floral City, Florida, son, William Henderson, of Tampa, Florida, and stepson, Todd Baylis, of Lakeland, Florida.



David graduated from Stafford High School in 1976. An honor student, he lettered in basketball and tennis. He spent two years at the University of Virginia and graduated from the University of Dallas. He received his law degree from the University of Mississippi.



David practiced law in Florida as a Public Defender, then in private practice. Later he became interested in commercial real estate and with his wife, Edie, and their two sons built two hotels and purchased one. He was on the board of the Bank of Central Florida.



There will be a private funeral service held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Lakeland, Florida at a later date.



The alleged perpetrator has been apprehended.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 18, 2020.