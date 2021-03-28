David Thomas Howard



Tom Howard, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away on March 15, 2021 after a long illness. He was born to Dave and Betty Howard on September 5, 1942 in Washington D.C.



He graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1960, after meeting his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Toni. They were married on January 19, 1962 and had six children.



Tom's accomplishments were many. As a coach and mentor, he inspired hundreds of young men at the Silver Hill Boys and Girls Club. Tom worked for AT&T and after retiring, enrolled in Germanna Community College, graduating with honors, earning an Associate Degree in Radiologic Technology. Tom went on to work at Mary Washington Hospital for many years. As usual, he mentored many and encouraged all. Fulfilling a lifelong dream, his love for adventure led him and Toni to Italy with four of their children where they found La Vita Bella.



He is survived by his wife, Toni; six children, Tommy (Mary Lou), Lisa (Dave), Tony (Tammie), Lori (Mike), Mark, and Michael; six grandchildren, Maggie, Mary, Maddie, Ross, Samantha, and Faith; as well as four great grandchildren, Natalie, Matthew, Carter, and Eleanor. He also leaves behind three brothers, Ronnie, (Jeanine), Kenny, and Ricky (Gale).



There will be a Celebration of Life for immediate family members to remember Tom's extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to noteworthy charities.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 28, 2021.