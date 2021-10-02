Menu
David Jacobchik
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
David Jacobchik

David Jacobchik, beloved father, brother, and friend, passed away September 19, 2021. David resided in King George, VA. He was well known for being the owner of David's Tire. He was hard working and devoted to serving the community for over 30 years. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, knew he had an energetic spirit, a playful humor, and always shared a big smile on his face. These things, along with his kindness and generosity will live on in our hearts forever. He is survived by his children, David Jacobchik Jr. and Amberly Jacobchik. A memorial gathering is planned on October 10th, at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg, VA at 1:00pm. All are welcome to attend.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Old Mill Park
Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3/11/22 my heart breaks because I tried to call to thank and check on Dave. Business closed? So I googled his name to find this out. He was an Angel for me, a complete stranger, when I was broke down 2 hours away from home on a dark Sunday evening. Oh my, you all, we lost a true Angel! My condolences go out to his family, friends and community.
Janeen Jackson
Friend
March 11, 2022
David was such a good guy. He was beloved in the King George community. My son and late husband and late father would all seek him out wherever he was working over the decades for his tire expertise and kindness. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP, David.
Shirley Braden
October 4, 2021
You have always been a great help and a good friend. Rest in Peace. You will be missed.
Brenda Blomberg
Friend
October 3, 2021
