David Jacobchik



David Jacobchik, beloved father, brother, and friend, passed away September 19, 2021. David resided in King George, VA. He was well known for being the owner of David's Tire. He was hard working and devoted to serving the community for over 30 years. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him, knew he had an energetic spirit, a playful humor, and always shared a big smile on his face. These things, along with his kindness and generosity will live on in our hearts forever. He is survived by his children, David Jacobchik Jr. and Amberly Jacobchik. A memorial gathering is planned on October 10th, at Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg, VA at 1:00pm. All are welcome to attend.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 2, 2021.